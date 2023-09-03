Karachi weather update

KARACHI – Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country including SouthEastern region of Sindh, and its provincial capital Karachi during the next 12 hours.
Met Office said mugginess caused by mercury and humidity continued to affect residents of port city as there was no immediate chance of any relief over the weekend.
On Sunday, the mercury reached 29°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 28°C in the evening.
Humidity was recorded at around 69 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 26km/h, with a visibility of around 6 km.
Karachi’s air quality recorded at 46 on Sunday, which fair. According to AccuWeather, The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 3, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.67
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Karachi
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.