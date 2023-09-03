Karachi weather update

KARACHI – Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country including SouthEastern region of Sindh, and its provincial capital Karachi during the next 12 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

Met Office said mugginess caused by mercury and humidity continued to affect residents of port city as there was no immediate chance of any relief over the weekend.

Karachi temperature today

On Sunday, the mercury reached 29°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 28°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 69 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 26km/h, with a visibility of around 6 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality recorded at 46 on Sunday, which fair. According to AccuWeather, The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.