Lahore weather update

LAHORE– Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Met Office said there was no immediate chance of any relief over the weekend.

Lahore temperature today

On Sunday, the mercury reached 36°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 47 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 16km/h, with a visibility of around 6 km.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore’s air quality recorded at 124 on Sunday, which fair. According to AccuWeather, Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.