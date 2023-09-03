Miraz, Shanto slam centuries as Bangladesh set 335 target for Afghanistan 

LAHORE – Bangladesh have set not so easy target of 335 runs for Afghanistan in a crucial Asia Asia fixture being played at Gaddafi Stadium.

Power hitters Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossan Shantu displayed A-game for Bangla Tigers against Afghanistan while batting first on Sunday.

Shakib Al Hasan led squad lost two men for 63 runs and then Miraz and Shantu took charge, stitching 194-run partnership, helping their side to set a competitive total in must win game.

Miraz returned to pavilion after being hurt at 112 while Shanto was caught at 104. Captain Shakib also remained fierce as he played quick knock of 32 off 18 balls.

Centuries by Shanto and Miraz have powered Bangladesh to a formidable total of 332 in their must-win fixture!



Can Afghanistan come out all guns blazing and chase down this mammoth total? Or will Bangladesh secure their first win? ????#AsiaCup2023 #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/LASXIegmLw — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 3, 2023

Afghanistan are playing their first ever international match today in Pakistan as they take the field against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh earlier won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan in Match No 4 of Asia Cup 2023 today at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Bangladesh choose to bat against Afghanistan ????



Who are you rooting for?#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/LxJNffesVJ — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2023

Afghanistan and Bangladesh lock horns today in an important encounter as Bangal Lion eyed comeback in the event after suffering defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023.

Both teams are part of Group B in the tournament, with Sri Lanka, the defending champion, are on the top of the group.

In other group, Pakistan on the top after their encounter with India ended in draw due to rain in Kandy.

India set a target of 267 runs for Pakistan in the second game of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallkele International Cricket Stadium. However, Pakistan could not begin their innings at all due to heavy rain in Kandy.

Men in Green started the tournament on an explosive note after beating Nepal by 238 runs in the event’s opener.