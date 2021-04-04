NCOC decision on school closures on April 6: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD – The decision about educational institutions in Pakistan will be taken in the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on April 6, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said Sunday.

Taking it to Twitter, Mehmood wrote ‘Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions. The exam situation will also be discussed in the NCOC meeting.

Whatever is decided, it will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities and NCOC.’ he added.

Last month, Shafqat Mehmood had announced to keep all educational institutions closed till April 11 as the third wave of Covid-19 intensifies especially in Punjab and KP region.

On Saturday, students urged education authorities to cancel this year’s board exams as Pakistan is battling with the third wave of a novel virus. The students have taken to social media to push their demand with the hashtag ‘#cancelboardexams2021’.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 81 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 687,908 today. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 14,778.