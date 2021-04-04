PAKvSA: Green shirts aim for series win in second ODI against Proteas today
JOHANNESBURG – Pakistan is all set to seal the series with another victory when they face South Africa in the 2nd ODI today at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. Match will start at 1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
Green shirts lead the series 1-0 when it won the first match against the home side by 3 wickets. In a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter, Captain Pakistan team Babar Azam appreciated the performance by bowlers for the win against Proteas in the first match of the ODI series.
Pakistan is unlikely to make any change to the squad that played the first match.
Pakistan squad
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir
South Africa ODI
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.
