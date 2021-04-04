PAKvSA: South Africa set 342-run target for Pakistan to win 2nd ODI

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa set 342-run target for Pakistan to win the second One Day International (ODI) at Johannesburg.

Winning the toss, Pakistan elected to field first. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma remained the top scorer with 92 runs. Quinton De Kock made 80 runs and Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller made helpful contribution in the end with their blistering knocks.

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf picked up three wickets.

Today's game is a pink-kit affair, meaning the hosts don their pink kits, which is to raise awareness regarding breast cancer. Pakistan continue with their traditional colours.

Pakistan lead the series 1-0 courtesy their last-ball win in the first ODI on Friday.

Another win today will see them seal the series.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

South Africa Squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.