Aron Finch wants Babar Azam to play in Big Bash League
LAHORE - Australia’s white-ball skipper Aaron Finch showered praises on Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam for his stunning performance in the ODI series won by Pakistan.
Saying he would love to see Babar play in the Big Bash League (BBL), Finch said: “If Babar Azam is available to play in the Big Bash, any team would love to have him”.
"Babar is as good as anyone for a long time in this format of the game and T20 cricket," he added.
Babar Azam to the @RenegadesBBL ... Aaron Finch is ready to announce it! 😂😂 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/56DuRtZdgL— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 3, 2022
“The talent of Pakistan cricket is extraordinary. So I think world cricket is better when Pakistan are playing well and better when Pakistanis have the opportunity to play in our domestic league,” the Australian player added.
He went on to say that the Pakistani players will always be welcome in the Big Bash.
