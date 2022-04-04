Watch: Muslims offer Tarawih prayers for first time at New York’s famous Times Square

01:02 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
Watch: Muslims offer Tarawih prayers for first time at New York’s famous Times Square
Source: A screegrab from Twitter video
ISLAMABAD – Hundreds of Muslims gathering at the world famous site, Times Square, in the United States to offer Tarawih prayers as the holy month of Ramadan has begun. 

It is for the first time that Muslims offered the special prayer at the iconic site in New York where arrangements for Iftar were also made. 

During the event, some speakers also highlighted the significance of Ramadan and fasting. 

"We're here to explain our religion to all those that don't know what Islam is all about," the organizer, identified as SQ, told CBS news. "Islam is a religion of peace."

Videos circulating on social media shows a larger of Muslims are offering the prayers at the iconic site.

Sanam Chauhdry opens up about her journey toward Islam 
03:43 PM | 4 Apr, 2022

