Legendary Pakistani climber Little Karim passes away in Rawlpindi
Share
ISLAMABAD - Veteran Pakistani climber and high-altitude porter, Little Karim, died after prolonged illness in Rawalpindi Monday morning.
Karim was suffering from liver cancer and he had been shifted to CMH Rawalpindi after his health condition deteriorated.
Born in Hushe valley of District Ghanche of Gilgit-Baltistan, Karim shot to fame after a Spanish team of mountaineers wrote a book and made a film on him in 2000.
Besides several successful expeditions, summiting Gasherbrum II, the 13th highest mountain in the world located in Gilgit-Baltistan, without supplementary oxygen was his major achievement.
Social media users and mountaineers have expressed sadness over the demise of the legendary climber.
Mohammad Karim aka Little Karim passed away this morning. The veteran HAP and #mountaineer from #Hushe was famous for his decades worth of expeditions, climbing skills & incredible career in mountaineering. He climbed G II w'out supplementary oxygen. May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/StjCrqtHg3— The Karakoram Club (@KarakoramClub) April 4, 2022
إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ— Uzma-mountaineer - Pakistan (@UMountaineer) April 4, 2022
The legendary climber and pride of Pakistan Little Karim is no more with us. He has passed away in CMH Rawalpindi today in the morning. pic.twitter.com/MqTZZPsiYp
Sad news. Famous climber "Little Karim" is no more. He was reportedly under treatment in a hospital.— ShabbirMir Shina (@ShabbirMir) April 4, 2022
May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/cNt93vtxXR
Pakistan pays tribute to legendary Ali Sadpara on ... 05:05 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Legendary Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara is being remembered on his first death ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Legendary Pakistani climber Little Karim passes away in Rawlpindi02:49 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
- President Alvi asks Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif to send name for ...01:49 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
- Watch: Muslims offer Tarawih prayers for first time at New York’s ...01:02 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
-
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt set to tie the knot this month06:46 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Celebs come forward to support PM Imran in face of no-trust move05:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022