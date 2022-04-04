Legendary Pakistani climber Little Karim passes away in Rawlpindi 

02:49 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
Legendary Pakistani climber Little Karim passes away in Rawlpindi 
ISLAMABAD - Veteran Pakistani climber and high-altitude porter, Little Karim, died after prolonged illness in Rawalpindi Monday morning.

Karim was suffering from liver cancer and he had been shifted to CMH Rawalpindi after his health condition deteriorated. 

Born in Hushe valley of District Ghanche of Gilgit-Baltistan, Karim shot to fame after a Spanish team of mountaineers wrote a book and made a film on him in 2000.

Besides several successful expeditions, summiting Gasherbrum II, the 13th highest mountain in the world located in Gilgit-Baltistan, without supplementary oxygen was his major achievement. 

Social media users and mountaineers have expressed sadness over the demise of the legendary climber. 

