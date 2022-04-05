PAKvAUS: Australia opt to field first against Pakistan in only T20 match

LAHORE – Australian skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the sole match at Lahore.

After losing toss in the only T20 game, Pakistani captain Babar Azam said that he wanted to bowl, however, he mentioned that the second innings will not make much difference as Shaheens and Kangaroos will lock horns in last game of the bilateral series.

The visitors, albeit depleted, are all set to face the hosts in the last game of the tour after a decent run in the ODIs – which they ultimately lost by 2-1.

🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨



Australia won the toss and decided to field first. Here is Pakistan’s squad for today: #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/uMMtu08kN2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 5, 2022

The top order of Men in Green remained significant while hosts will see a reshuffle of their top order with Imam-ul-Haq going out and skipper Babar Azam accompanying Mohammed Rizwan at the top of the order. Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman are likely to take the middle spots.

The last time both squads met in this format was in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup where Kangaroos managed to clinch by 5 wickets.

On Saturday, the Pakistani skipper slammed his second ton as Green Shirts thrashed Australia by nine wickets in the final one-dayer to claim a 2-1 series victory.

PAKvAUS – Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series ... 09:14 PM | 2 Apr, 2022 LAHORE – Pakistani hitters put up an excellent show as they slammed Australia in the series-deciding third ODI ...

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, and Shaheen Afridi bundled out visitors for 210 inside 42 overs while flamboyant Babar smashed an unbeaten 105 and opener Imam-ul-Haq made 89 not out.

Earlier, Australia won the three-test series 1-0 as the squad visited the country for first time since 1998, having previously refused to tour over security fears.