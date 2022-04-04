PAKvAUS: Pakistan, Australia lock horns in only T20 match in Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE – Shaheens and Kangaroos will play their only T20 international match of a bilateral series in the Punjab capital tomorrow.

The last fixture of the historic tour will begin at 8:30 pm. The visitors, albeit depleted, are all set to face the hosts in the last game of the tour after a decent run in the ODIs – which they ultimately lost by 2-1.

Pakistani vice-captain Shadab Khan wasn't able to play in the ODI series due to a groin injury while some reports claimed that he may to appeared in the last game.

The top order of Men in Green remained significant while hosts will see a reshuffle of their top order with Imam-ul-Haq going out and skipper Babar Azam accompanying Mohammed Rizwan at the top of the order. Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman are likely to take the middle spots.

The last time both squads met in this format was in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup where Kangaroos managed to clinch by 5 wickets.

On Saturday, the Pakistani skipper slammed his second ton as Green Shirts thrashed Australia by nine wickets in the final one-dayer to claim a 2-1 series victory.

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, and Shaheen Afridi bundled out visitors for 210 inside 42 overs while flamboyant Babar smashed an unbeaten 105 and opener Imam-ul-Haq made 89 not out.

Earlier, Australia won the three-test series 1-0 as the squad visited the country for first time since 1998, having previously refused to tour over security fears.