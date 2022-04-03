Six Pakistani officers, soldiers martyred in Congo helicopter crash laid to rest
11:58 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Six Pakistani officers, soldiers martyred in Congo helicopter crash laid to rest
RAWALPINDI – Pakistani UN peacekeepers who died in a helicopter crash in Congo earlier this week were buried in their home country today, said the military’s media wing.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and relatives of the deceased soldiers also attended the funeral prayers at Chaklala Garrison, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Major Saad Nomani, Major Faizan Ali, Naib Subedar Sami, Havaldar Ismail, Havaldar Jameel were among the martyred personnel.

Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, who expressed his sorrow and regret over the incident, has said the UN would investigate the crash.

Two other peacekeepers from Russia and Serbia were also tragically killed in the helicopter crash in North Kivu province of the African country.

