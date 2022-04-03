Six Pakistani officers, soldiers martyred in Congo helicopter crash laid to rest

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani UN peacekeepers who died in a helicopter crash in Congo earlier this week were buried in their home country today, said the military’s media wing.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and relatives of the deceased soldiers also attended the funeral prayers at Chaklala Garrison, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Major Saad Nomani, Major Faizan Ali, Naib Subedar Sami, Havaldar Ismail, Havaldar Jameel were among the martyred personnel.

Namaz e Janaza of Shaheed officers & soldiers who embraced shahadat in a helicopter crash at United Nations Mission Congo was offered today at Chaklala Garrison. COAS, serving & retired military personnel including UN officials & relatives of shuhadas attended the funeral prayer pic.twitter.com/DbIwA2EwAd — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 3, 2022

Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, who expressed his sorrow and regret over the incident, has said the UN would investigate the crash.

Today in the D.R. Congo, @MONUSCO & @Lacroix_UN paid tribute to the 8 peacekeepers from 🇵🇰Pakistan, 🇷🇺Russia & 🇷🇸Serbia who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in North Kivu province this week. Our deep condolences to the bereaved families and governments for their loss. pic.twitter.com/ooxSd75A7d — UN Peacekeeping (@UNPeacekeeping) April 2, 2022

Two other peacekeepers from Russia and Serbia were also tragically killed in the helicopter crash in North Kivu province of the African country.