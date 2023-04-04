All eyes on Supreme Court as verdict in Punjab, KP polls delay case to be announced today

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce the verdict today, Tuesday, in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections delay the case, bringing to a close a political and legal saga that has gripped the nation in recent days.

A three-member bench of the top court spearheaded by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday reserved a verdict in the case that becomes the talk of the town.

Imran Khan-led opposition party and ruling alliance await the decision as the apex court is set to announce its verdict in the case on PTI’s plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) move as the authority postponed polls to October 8, drawing a strong reaction of PTI, which moved court.

On Monday, the three-member bench heard the final arguments on PTI's petition; Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said during the hearing that some people wanted their favorite judges to decide this case.

Last week, two judges of the Supreme Court, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan had recused themselves from hearing this case one after other.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked PPP counsel whether they boycotted the court proceedings, to which the latter responded negatively. Justice Akhtar remarked that a meeting of ruling alliance was held in the last 48 hours about boycott. How can you give arguments if you do not have confidence in us, he asked.

Chief Justice asked written assurances if PPP wanted to become a part of the proceedings.

During the hearing, Chief Justice asked how Elections Commission could postpone elections date, ruling that only the apex court had the authority to delay elections.

Earlier, the ruling alliance objected to a three-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing as the apex court commenced the elections delay case.

The apex court continued hearing despite the ruling alliance expressing no confidence in the bench hearing the matter and urged for the formation of a full court.