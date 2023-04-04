Anti-terrorism court summons Imran Khan today after rejecting exemption plea

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the provincial capital has directed ousted premier and PTI chief Imran Khan to appear in person before the court at 11 am today.

The court turned down the plea of a defiant leader for exemption from personal appearance in the case of Zille Shah's murder, vandalism, and attacks on police officials.

ATC judge while hearing the case remarked that Imran Khan will get relief only by appearing in court. He restricted Khan’s counsel, not to quote examples from other courts. The judge also raised questions about surety bonds of PTI chief.

Furthermore, exemption pleas of other PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, and Hammad Azhar were also dismissed. The court directed them to appear before 11 am today or the interim bail of former ruling party leaders will be dismissed.

More to follow…