Arisha Razi celebrates 23rd birthday with family

Congratulations are in order for Pakistan's most popular child actor, Arisha Razi Khan, who just celebrated her birthday with her family by her side in style and elegance.
The Abro actress turned 23 years old and is already enjoying unlimited bounties in her private and professional life.
From her acting debut in Main Abdul Qadir Hoon to her latest television series Chauraha, Khan has shown her immaculate potential in a number of rom-coms and sit-coms including Mastana Mahi, Mera Pehla Pyar, Tanhai, Malika-e-Aliya, Abro, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Laut Ke Chalay Aana, and Parchayee to name a few, Khan is embarking on a journey to become one of the promising artists in the entertainment fraternity.
Apart from her successful career, Khan is also taking her personal life on the same pace. The 3 Bahadur: The Revenge of Baba Balaam star tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony last year, and treats her fans with rare glimpses of the couple's PDA filled pictures.
On the occasion of her 23rd birthday, Khan's husband, Abdullah, threw her a sweet birthday surprise for which she could help but blush and be grateful.
Taking to Instagram to share a carousel of scintillating pictures, Khan wrote a wholesome caption stating, "I am thankful for all the birthday wishes, and I want to express my appreciation to my loved ones who made my day special by sending me greetings and gifts. I feel incredibly fortunate to have such a wonderful family, and their love and support mean everything to me. I am grateful to Allah for the many blessings in my life, and I want to give a special thanks to my husband Abdullah Farrukh. He always goes above and beyond to ensure my happiness, fulfilling my every desire, no matter how big or small. Alhamdullilah!"
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ARISHA RAZI KHAN (@arisharazikhan.official)
On the work front, Razi was recently seen in Malkin, Chand Ki Pariyan, Kam Zarf, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Chupke Chupke, and Chauraha.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.