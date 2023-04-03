Arisha Razi celebrates 23rd birthday with family

Congratulations are in order for Pakistan's most popular child actor, Arisha Razi Khan, who just celebrated her birthday with her family by her side in style and elegance.

The Abro actress turned 23 years old and is already enjoying unlimited bounties in her private and professional life.

From her acting debut in Main Abdul Qadir Hoon to her latest television series Chauraha, Khan has shown her immaculate potential in a number of rom-coms and sit-coms including Mastana Mahi, Mera Pehla Pyar, Tanhai, Malika-e-Aliya, Abro, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Laut Ke Chalay Aana, and Parchayee to name a few, Khan is embarking on a journey to become one of the promising artists in the entertainment fraternity.

Apart from her successful career, Khan is also taking her personal life on the same pace. The 3 Bahadur: The Revenge of Baba Balaam star tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony last year, and treats her fans with rare glimpses of the couple's PDA filled pictures.

On the occasion of her 23rd birthday, Khan's husband, Abdullah, threw her a sweet birthday surprise for which she could help but blush and be grateful.

Taking to Instagram to share a carousel of scintillating pictures, Khan wrote a wholesome caption stating, "I am thankful for all the birthday wishes, and I want to express my appreciation to my loved ones who made my day special by sending me greetings and gifts. I feel incredibly fortunate to have such a wonderful family, and their love and support mean everything to me. I am grateful to Allah for the many blessings in my life, and I want to give a special thanks to my husband Abdullah Farrukh. He always goes above and beyond to ensure my happiness, fulfilling my every desire, no matter how big or small. Alhamdullilah!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARISHA RAZI KHAN (@arisharazikhan.official)

On the work front, Razi was recently seen in Malkin, Chand Ki Pariyan, Kam Zarf, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Chupke Chupke, and Chauraha.