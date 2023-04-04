Ayesha Omar proves to be a true gym queen in latest Instagram reel

Pakistani entertainment fraternity's triple threat, Ayesha Omar, has a knack for acing acting, modeling, and singing. The 41-year-old megastar, who is the epitome of beauty with brains, is a huge preacher of fitness and exercise and is often proving her mettle as a gym queen.

With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, Omar is using her social media platform to teach a healthy lifestyle when people are focusing more on a lavish Iftaar and Suhoor.

Taking to Instagram, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor captioned the reel, "Back at the gym after week one of Ramadan. This time we be rocking to @adriatique ‘s mix of one of my fav @theweeknd tracks, with @hydrofitteam ‘s beloved @mishaalk30 who I absolutely adore."

"So for those who are #fasting , your bodies must’ve gotten accustomed to #timerestrictedeating by now. Time to work those muscles and joints again. This #fullbodyworkout circuit is super doable for All," the actress added while advising her fans to work out during Ramadan.

"Repeat each #exercise 10-12 times in succession. And then repeat the whole circuit 3 times. Do it before or after #iftaar

Have #FUN but stay #FOCUSED and don’t forget to #hydrate as much as you can between iftaar and #sehri," she further added.

Tagging the gym wear, Omar wrote, "P.s. all 3 of us head to toe in @irongear_fitness."

"P.p.s. This is not a paid or endorsement post. This comes from our love of wanting to share our fitness knowledge with our insta fams," Omar concluded.

On the acting front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.