Ayesha Omar proves to be a true gym queen in latest Instagram reel

Pakistani entertainment fraternity's triple threat, Ayesha Omar, has a knack for acing acting, modeling, and singing. The 41-year-old megastar, who is the epitome of beauty with brains, is a huge preacher of fitness and exercise and is often proving her mettle as a gym queen.
With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, Omar is using her social media platform to teach a healthy lifestyle when people are focusing more on a lavish Iftaar and Suhoor.
Taking to Instagram, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor captioned the reel, "Back at the gym after week one of Ramadan. This time we be rocking to @adriatique ‘s mix of one of my fav @theweeknd tracks, with @hydrofitteam ‘s beloved @mishaalk30 who I absolutely adore."
"So for those who are #fasting , your bodies must’ve gotten accustomed to #timerestrictedeating by now. Time to work those muscles and joints again. This #fullbodyworkout circuit is super doable for All," the actress added while advising her fans to work out during Ramadan.
"Repeat each #exercise 10-12 times in succession. And then repeat the whole circuit 3 times. Do it before or after #iftaar
Have #FUN but stay #FOCUSED and don’t forget to #hydrate as much as you can between iftaar and #sehri," she further added.
Tagging the gym wear, Omar wrote, "P.s. all 3 of us head to toe in @irongear_fitness."
"P.p.s. This is not a paid or endorsement post. This comes from our love of wanting to share our fitness knowledge with our insta fams," Omar concluded.
On the acting front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.05
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.53
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.56
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
