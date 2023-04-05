British minister under heavy criticism for targeting Pakistani men

Political analysts and children's groups have criticised British Home Secretary Suella Braverman's comments that British-Pakistani males "see women in a demeaned, illegitimate way" as "inflammatory" and comparable to starting "race wars."
When discussing strategies to combat child sexual assault in a Sky News interview, Ms. Braverman drew criticism for referring to "the predominance of British-Pakistani males who have cultural views absolutely at war with British values."
In using such inflammatory language, @SuellaBraverman is seemingly attempting to initiate a race war. It is fact that most grooming gangs are comprised of white males but, when confronted by this, Braverman continues to repeatedly demonise non-white men; specifically Pakistanis. pic.twitter.com/fbcQvm0CiI— Red Collective (@RedCollectiveUK) April 2, 2023
The crackdown on grooming gangs is likely to challenge "political correctness," according to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is also set to announce new initiatives to address sexual assault of youngsters.
The British government promised to support police forces' investigations into allegations of child sexual abuse with the help of knowledgeable specialised officers and National Crime Agency personnel.
Ms. Braverman’s remarks came under heavy fire by many political analysts.
British-American political analyst Mehdi Hasan tweeted, “Despite heavy competition, and despite her own ethnicity, Suella Braverman may be the most bigoted, cynical, and dangerous politician to emerge from the modern UK Conservative Party in many decades. This is vile and dishonest stuff.”
Despite heavy competition, and despite her own ethnicity, Suella Braverman may be the most bigoted, cynical, and dangerous politician to emerge from the modern UK Conservative Party in many decades. This is vile and dishonest stuff: https://t.co/i6sMul37pb— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 2, 2023
Former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal tweeted “Suella Braverman knows that 84% of child sex offenders are white British, but chooses to focus on those who are not.”
Home Office research 2020:— nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) April 2, 2023
“There is no credible evidence that any one ethnic group is over-represented in cases of child sexual exploitation”
Suella Braverman knows that 84% of child sex offenders are white British, but chooses to focus on those who are not#Ridge #BBCLauraK
