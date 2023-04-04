Judge rejects request to broadcast Trump arraignment live on television

NEW YORK – Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said in his Monday night order that the media’s request to broadcast the arraignment of former President Donald Trump was understandable.
However, he said that news organizations’ interests in having the broadest possible access to the proceedings must be weighed against “competing interests”.
Merchan rejected the request to broadcast the arraignment live on television, but he still wrote about the historical significance of the proceeding in stark terms.
Earlier, Alina Habba, who represented Trump in several civil matters, spent time with the former president in New York on Monday and said, “He’s in good spirits. Honestly, he’s as he normally would be. He’s ready to go in and do what he needs to do tomorrow.”
When asked about the “game plan” for Trump’s appearance in court in Manhattan Tuesday, Habba told Fox News, “It’s all mapped out.”
She added, “Barring any surprises, I think that it should be smooth. We’re trying to coordinate and cooperate with everybody to make sure that there are no problems.”
On whether Trump can get a fair trial in Manhattan, Habba said, “No, no. I think it’s very difficult. I’d like to have faith in this state, but I’ve been practicing for him now for a couple years and gone to court in New York for a few years, and I can tell you, it’s not the same as representing anybody else."
Earlier in the day, a plane carrying Trump flew from a Florida airport bound for New York City as he prepared to face charges stemming from an investigation into hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.