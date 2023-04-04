Tom Latham to lead New Zealand in ODI series against Pakistan

LAHORE – New Zealand Cricket have named Tom Lathan as their skipper for the ODI series against Pakistan.
Latham remained the top pick for captaincy as he performed well in red-ball cricket and even his led squad clinched the ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Kiwsi are slated to faceoff Men in Green in T20I and ODI series in Pakistan, with the T20 series scheduled to start from April 14 while the ODI action will start from April 26 in Rawalpindi and Karachi.
The watered down squad was named as big wigs of Team New Zealand including Tim Southee, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, and Lockie Ferguson will not be available for national duty.
Squad News | @Tomlatham2 will lead a BLACKCAPS ODI Squad in Pakistan later this month featuring two potential debutants in Ben Lister and @cole_mcconchie. More | https://t.co/u3NWaEdg3O #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/19UOxbVc4b— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 3, 2023
This is the second visit of Kiwis to cricket loving nation as they bagged three-match ODI series against Pakistan 2-1 in January. Kane
Squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young
Schedule
14 Apr — 1st T20I, Lahore
15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore
17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore
20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi
24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi
26 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
30 Apr – 2nd ODI, Karachi
3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi
5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi
7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi
