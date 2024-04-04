Saudi Arabia introduces E-gates at key airport to help flyers

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has introduced the inaugural phase of E-gates at a prominent airport in the country, marking a significant transition towards digitalization of travel and facilitating the passengers.

The initiative launched at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport is being widely hailed by industry experts as the facility has introduced biometric e-passport scanners aimed to streamline passenger travel procedures.

The Saudi General Directorate of Passports unveiled the service on Tuesday and on the occasion, Lt-Gen. Sulaiman Al Yahya, Chief of the General Directorate of Passports, the E-gates initiative aims to expedite procedures autonomously, leveraging stored biometric data within the passport system.

"E-gates aim to revolutionize travel procedures for citizens, expatriates, and visitors alike, elevating the standard of passport services through the provision of intelligent and efficient digital solutions," Lt-Gen. Al Yahya was quoted as saying during the launch ceremony by the Saudi news agency SPA.

Besides, Abdulaziz Al Duailej, head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), underscored the significance of the new service introduced at international departure halls 3 and 4, aligning with the aspirations of Saudi Arabia's aviation sector and the objectives outlined in the national aviation strategy.

Saudi Arabia is trying to diversify its revenue stream and is making major changes in the aviation sector besides tweaking its visa regime to help facilitate travelers with ambitions to achieve an annual influx of 330 million air travelers by the year 2030.