Web Desk
09:14 PM | 4 Aug, 2020
At least 78 killed, thousands injured after massive explosions shake Lebanon’s Beirut — Video
BEIRUT – A massive blast rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, leaving at least 78 dead and injuring thousands of people besides causing widespread damage to buildings, international media reported. 

A video circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke rising from the site of incident. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of buildings miles away.

Local authorities said that the blast occurred at warehouses located at Beirut's port, adding that explosive materials were stored there for many years. 

A health official of the country said that hundreds of people were injured in the explosions, adding that they are being shifted to hospital for treatment. 

Another video shows a father protecting his minor son from the blast in his house. 

