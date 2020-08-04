At least 78 killed, thousands injured after massive explosions shake Lebanon’s Beirut — Video

BEIRUT – A massive blast rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, leaving at least 78 dead and injuring thousands of people besides causing widespread damage to buildings, international media reported.

A video circulating on social media shows plumes of smoke rising from the site of incident. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of buildings miles away.

Footage of the Explosion in #Beirut #Lebanon a few minutes ago. Praying for the safety of everyone. pic.twitter.com/6Q3y6A6DxL — Fady Roumieh (@FadyRoumieh) August 4, 2020

Local authorities said that the blast occurred at warehouses located at Beirut's port, adding that explosive materials were stored there for many years.

A massive explosion in Beirut's port area caused a "very high number of injuries," says Lebanon's health minister.



What we know:

▪️ Shattered high-rise windows, collapsed balconies; Hamra shopfronts destroyed

▪️ Unconfirmed reports of a 2nd blast

▪️ Casualties are unknown pic.twitter.com/8TV6o9g9h2 — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 4, 2020

A health official of the country said that hundreds of people were injured in the explosions, adding that they are being shifted to hospital for treatment.

Another video shows a father protecting his minor son from the blast in his house.