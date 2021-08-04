$6 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship to kick off in Nov
Web Desk
12:23 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
$6 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship to kick off in Nov
Share

KARACHI — PUBG Mobile on Tuesday announced the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, which will kick off in November with a total prize pool of $6 million.

Plans for PMGC 2021 were announced after the conclusion of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021, which saw Valdus Esports and Alpha 7 Esports crowned champions of the East and West divisions, respectively.

"After four days of exhilarating matches which saw the best teams from across the globe go head-to-head for a $3 million charity pool, Alpha 7 Esports and ValdusEsports were crowned PMWI West and PMWI East champions respectively," read a statement by the organisers.

The four-day event, powered by Gamers Without Borders, featured a charity prize pool of $3 million.

More From This Category
Pakistan reaches 1 million shots a day after ...
12:12 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
China launches third multi-role warship for ...
10:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Pakistan gives up plan to host Afghan leaders for ...
09:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of two ...
08:45 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Asim Saleem Bajwa resigns as CPEC Authority ...
07:26 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Pakistan revises SOPs for international inbound ...
07:02 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saudi woman uses water bottle caps to set new Guinness World Record
11:44 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr