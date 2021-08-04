PM Imran fields Abdul Qayyum Niazi as party candidate for Azad Kashmir PM

ISLAMABAD – The incumbent government has finalized the name of Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the next Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the next premier of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking it to Twitter, the PTI leader said that PM Imran had made the decision after extensive consultations and reviewing all the proposals. “Mr Qayyum Niazi is a dynamic and real political activist whose heart beats with the workers”, the caption reads.

طویل مشاورت اور تجاویز کے جائزے کے بعد وزیر اعظم پاکستان و چیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان نے نومنتخب ایم ایل ائے جناب عبدالقیوم نیازی کو وزیر اعظم آزاد کشمیر کے عہدے کیلئے نامزد کیا ہے وہ ایک متحرک اور حقیقی سیاسی کارکن ہیں جن کا دل کارکنوں کے ساتھ دھڑکتا ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 4, 2021

Earlier, the premier had interviewed around seven candidates for the position of AJK premier. Sources said PM had put various questions to them, relating to their future strategy and views on the environment, tourism, and national and international issues.

It was also revealed that Khan had expressed displeasure over the fact that he was being contacted by different groups that were exerting pressure to select particular candidates.

