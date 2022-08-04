Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali sports stylish looks in latest Instagram posts

ISTANBUL – Gülsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun from Dirilis: Ertugrul has gathered a huge fan base for her enthralling performance in the historical Turkish series.

Recently, she has sported some extremely stylish and suave looks with her fans in latest Instagram posts.

Gulsim shared videos and photos in a bright yellow head-to-toe look. Donning sleev-less yellow gown, she can be seen holding dull pink handbag while posing for the photo.

She kept things simple as her makeup was clean and simple as always, with well-defined eyes and soft-coloured lipstick.