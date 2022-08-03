Ex-DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor replaces late Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali as Corps Commander Quetta
Share
RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor has replaced his predecessor Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash this week, has been appointed as Corps Commander Quetta.
The former director-general (DG) of the military's media wing -- Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) -- was serving as the Inspector General of Communications and Information Technology.
In November 2020, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, some 10 months after his appointment as the General Officer Commanding 40 Division in Okara.
Ghafoor was the 21st DG of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in 2016.
Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali: a thorough professional with ... 08:09 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
XII Corps Commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali of the Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash during a ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Ex-DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor replaces late Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali as Corps ...11:53 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Actor Sophia Mirza stabbed ex-husband with intention to kill, plotted ...11:31 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Another mosque bulldozed amid rising Islamophobia in Modi’s India10:51 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
-
- BFF goals - Kinza Hashmi photobombs Saboor Aly's video10:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn, Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan to feature in Six Sigma ...09:56 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
-
- Shehzad Roy has an interesting question for the Twitterati07:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022