Ex-DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor replaces late Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali as Corps Commander Quetta
11:53 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor has replaced his predecessor Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash this week, has been appointed as Corps Commander Quetta.

The former director-general (DG) of the military's media wing -- Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) -- was serving as the Inspector General of Communications and Information Technology.

In November 2020, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, some 10 months after his appointment as the General Officer Commanding 40 Division in Okara.

Ghafoor was the 21st DG of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in 2016.

