Pakistan's first gold winner Nooh Dastagir Butt makes history at Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt on Wednesday bagged the maiden gold medal in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022.

Competing in the 109+kg category, Butt lifted 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk, setting another record. Overall, Butt lifted 405kg and this too is a record in CWG 2022.

After his victory in CWG 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Nooh Butt. Greeting the proud weightlifter, the prime minister tweeted, “Well done, Butt Saab.”

In the 2018 CWG, Butt won the bronze medal in the 105+kg category, while he also won a Silver medal in the weightlifting championship in CWG last year in December.

THE WINNING LIFT.



“Surely, he cannot be beaten.”



Nooh Dastgir Butt, with the weight of the world on his shoulders, brings home gold.



"Surely, he cannot be beaten."

Nooh Dastgir Butt, with the weight of the world on his shoulders, brings home gold.

🥇 #CWG2022

It is the second time Pakistan has won the gold medal in CWG's weightlifting event.

In 2006, Shujauddin Malik won the gold medal for Pakistan in the 85kg category.

During CWG 2022, Pakistan has also won bronze medal as judoka Shah Hussain Shah downed his South African opponent.

Shah entered the bronze medal bout after losing his first round earlier in the 90kg category. This was his first ever 90kg event as the Pakistani player has always played in the 100kg category.