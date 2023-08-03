National Assembly will be dissolved on August 9, PM informs PDM allies

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed his coalition partners on Thursday that the summary to dismiss National Assembly would be sent to the President of Pakistan on August 9.

During a dinner he gave for his coalition partners, when the political climate of the nation and the upcoming general elections were addressed, the premier provided the guarantee.

According to officials who attended the meeting prime minister informed his coalition partners that he would start talking to Raja Riaz, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, about a caretaker prime minister starting tomorrow (Friday).

The premier continued by expressing his optimism that the consultation will come to a close in two to three days.

On August 12, the present assembly's term will come to an end; if it does, elections will occur within 60 days. However, the Constitution mandates that if the assembly is dissolved before the end of its term, elections must be conducted within 90 days.

If the motion to dissolve the lower house of parliament is approved on August 9, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would require new elections to be held within 90 days.

However, a caretaker prime minister's name must be agreed upon by both the administration and the opposition before the assembly is dissolved.