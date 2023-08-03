UAE honours leading Pakistani journalist

Syed Mudassar Khushnood, a well-known Pakistani journalist based in Dubai and the powerful voice of Pakistan abroad, has been given a 10-year golden visa of the United Arab Emirates.

Syed Mudassar Khushnood named this success as the friendship between Pakistan and the UAE. He has been given a Golden Visa for his journalistic services.

Providing journalistic services in the UAE for the last two decades, Syed Mudassar Khushnood is currently associated with a private channel in Pakistan.

Whether it is Pakistani politics or Elon Musk's visit to Dubai, the premiere of Salman Khan's movies, the biggest festival of the film world IIFA or the biggest competition in the world of sports FIFA, Syed Mudassar Khushnood was at the forefront of every step.

His work includes coverage on Covid-19, Expo 2020, sports arenas, showbiz activities, business activties, airshows, tourism, educational institutions, social services, peace and tolerance to UAE space mission, and awareness of UAE laws.

The fast and exclusive news of the UAE continues to adorn the media from moment to moment, be it the activities of the Royal Families of the UAE or the strengthening of deep ties between the UAE and Pakistan, the increase in the confidence of investors or the rights of workers. Whether talking about Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, or discussing advanced AI, Syed Mudassar Khushnood is a forward-thinking name.

It is for these unparalleled services that he was awarded with Dubai immigration's biggest Destiny Award 2023

Syed Mudassar Khushnood is the first journalist associated with a Pakistani news channel who was given this award by the Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Dubai, His Excellency Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor.

On this happy occasion, Syed Mudassar Khushnood said that he is thankful to Allah Almighty for giving him this honour. "All this is the effect of my parents' prayers. I thank the Emirati leadership His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the rest of the leadership and other authorities for this honour."

He further said that UAE is the most developed country in the world because merit is given priority here.

Syed Mudassar Khushnood has previously received several awards for his journalistic services from many European countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia. Exclusive interviews with international political and social figures, sportsmen and showbiz personalities coming to Dubai have been the specialty of Syed Mudassar Khushnood.