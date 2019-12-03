Netherlands' Queen Maxima visits GharPar Tech to discuss women empowerment
Web Desk
05:21 PM | 3 Dec, 2019
LAHORE - Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visited GharPar Tech Private Limited to discuss women empowerment and financial inclusion of women. The visit was attended by the founding team of GharPar that includes CEO Shameelah Ismail, COO Mehvish Arifeen, CFO Fareed Qureshi and  CMO Arooj Ismail

HM Queen Maxima engaged in a dialogue with GharPar’s beautician Sophia, GharPar founders and Finja management, to understand the changing dynamics of mobile banking, the importance of financial inclusion and how can we engage more women to become contributors to the Pakistani economy via financial inclusion. 

Speaking at the occasion, Shameelah Ismail, CEO GharPar said, “GharPar is bringing a transformational change in women’s lives by increasing their incomes by 600% and this could have only scaled because of our partnerhisp with Finja. Mobile wallets have added ease, efficiency and security to the operational factor of GharPar”. 

GharPar is Pakistan’s leading and premiere on-demand beauty services.  At its core GharPar is a social enterprise that provides women access to  beauty training and lucrative income opportunities. Through it platform GharPar has lifted more than 1000 individuals out of poverty.

