Ex-judge Arshad Malik dies of Covid-19
ISLAMABAD – Former Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik has died due to Corona at Shifa Hospital on Friday.
Former judge Arshad Malik, who was famous for the verdict against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif has died of the novel virus.
As per the sources, he was on the ventilator for more than a week.
Earlier the Lahore High Court (LHC) had removed him after the leaked video chapter. He was found guilty in the video scandal inquiry.
This is breaking news, more to follow.
Earlier Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and ex-provincial minister Sindh Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passed away from coronavirus on Monday.
