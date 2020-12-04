Ex-judge Arshad Malik dies of Covid-19 

ISLAMABAD – Former Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik has died due to Corona at Shifa Hospital on Friday.

Former judge Arshad Malik, who was famous for the verdict against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif has died of the novel virus.

As per the sources, he was on the ventilator for more than a week.

Earlier the Lahore High Court (LHC) had removed him after the leaked video chapter. He was found guilty in the video scandal inquiry.

