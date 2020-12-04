Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses special UNGA session (VIDEO)
01:49 AM | 4 Dec, 2020
Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses special UNGA session (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a special session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The premier's address to the 51st session is focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the UN, the special session will provide an opportunity for the international community to “assess and hone its collective response to coronavirus pandemic”.

"World leaders, United Nations principals and other relevant stakeholders will be able to engage in dialogue on the impacts of the pandemic on people, societies and economies and discuss the multifaceted, coordinated response required to address this crisis," said the UN yesterday.

The global body is holding the two-day special session to allow stakeholders to share their experiences in fighting the pandemic, reflect on the global response to date, and forge a united, coordinated, and people-centred path forward.

