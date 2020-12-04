Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses special UNGA session (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a special session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The premier's address to the 51st session is focused on the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the UN, the special session will provide an opportunity for the international community to “assess and hone its collective response to coronavirus pandemic”.
"World leaders, United Nations principals and other relevant stakeholders will be able to engage in dialogue on the impacts of the pandemic on people, societies and economies and discuss the multifaceted, coordinated response required to address this crisis," said the UN yesterday.
The global body is holding the two-day special session to allow stakeholders to share their experiences in fighting the pandemic, reflect on the global response to date, and forge a united, coordinated, and people-centred path forward.
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses special UNGA session (VIDEO)01:49 AM | 4 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Five Pakistani cricketers nominated for ICC’s ODI team of the decade11:21 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan condemns assassination of top Iranian scientist Mohsen ...10:58 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Aseefa Bhutto's 'great debut' reminds Pakistan of Benazir08:46 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Maya Ali ‘blessed’ to work with Shoaib Mansoor08:09 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
-
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020