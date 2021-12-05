Alizeh Shah expresses her love for Dora
Web Desk
06:22 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Alizeh Shah expresses her love for Dora
Share

Pakistani starlet Alizeh Shah has got the public fixated on her escapades. With her ultra-glam looks and stylish wardrobe, the 21-year-old continues to win the hearts of her massive fan following.

This time around, the Jo Tu Chahay star looked super pretty as she was dressed up in a cute lilac outfit whilst posing for the camera.

Penning her admiration for Dora the Explorer, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman star explained that if she is stranded on a desert island, the famous cartoon character is the perfect rescue option for her.

"If I was stranded on a desert island and I could only bring one thing, I would bring Dora. That girl has everything in that backpack ", the Ehd e Wafa star captioned.

Blessed with a beautiful face, Alizeh has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

Alizeh Shah's new video goes viral 05:15 PM | 22 Nov, 2021

Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of ...

More From This Category
Famous classical singer Ustad Nazakat Ali passes ...
05:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh win hearts with ...
05:15 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Hira Khan’s new dance video goes viral
04:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Pakistani stars spotted dancing at celebrity ...
04:06 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Take a look inside Fawad Khan’ star-studded ...
01:52 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Co-star held for recording, sharing nude videos ...
11:49 AM | 5 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Famous classical singer Ustad Nazakat Ali passes away
05:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr