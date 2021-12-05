Alizeh Shah expresses her love for Dora

Pakistani starlet Alizeh Shah has got the public fixated on her escapades. With her ultra-glam looks and stylish wardrobe, the 21-year-old continues to win the hearts of her massive fan following.

This time around, the Jo Tu Chahay star looked super pretty as she was dressed up in a cute lilac outfit whilst posing for the camera.

Penning her admiration for Dora the Explorer, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman star explained that if she is stranded on a desert island, the famous cartoon character is the perfect rescue option for her.

"If I was stranded on a desert island and I could only bring one thing, I would bring Dora. That girl has everything in that backpack ", the Ehd e Wafa star captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Blessed with a beautiful face, Alizeh has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.