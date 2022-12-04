PAKvENG, 1st Test: Pakistan trails by 123 runs with three wickets in hand on Day 4
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan continued their first innings at the overnight score of 499 for 7 in Rawalpindi on Sunday.
Zahid Mahmood, who makes his Test debut for Pakistan against England at the age of 34, is on the crease with Agha Salman.
Ben Stokes led squad managed to take wickets and sensed a good lead despite run riot from three Pakistan players on the third day of the opening Test.
Earlier, the hosts were lifted by tons from captain Babar Azam who slammed 136, and openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique who scored 121 and 114 respectively.
.@SalmanAliAgha1 starts the morning with positive intent 🔥#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/pcP8hRkCV6— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 4, 2022
Spinners Will Jacks (three for 132) and Jack Leach (two for 160) shared the early spoils, while the pace duo of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson took a wicket each.
Saturday's final session belonged to home skipper Babar Azam, who hit 19 boundaries and a six for his first Test century against England.
Debutant Saud Shakeel, who added 123 for the fourth wicket with Babar, was caught behind off Robinson soon after the tea interval.
Earlier, Babar upped the tempo in the second session after Pakistan lost centurions Abdullah Shafique (114), Imam-ul-Haq (121), and Azhar Ali (27) before lunch.
The centuries by Shafique and Haq meant for the first time in 146 years of Test cricket, the openers of both teams reached three figures in the first innings. Their 225-run opening stand – a Pakistan record against England – is also the first time in Test history that two 200-plus opening partnerships were made in the same match, following Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett's 233-run partnership for the visitors.
Pakistan started the day on 181 without loss and Abdullah Shafique, 89 overnight, was the first to three figures with a sharp single off Joe Root. Imam-ul-Haq, who started the session on 90, followed with a boundary off the same bowler to complete his century.
PAKvENG, 1st Test: Pakistan off to strong start ... 12:03 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan took a strong start in chase of massive 657 made by England in their first innings on ...
England is touring the cricket-loving nation for a Test series for the first time in 17 years. They earlier stunned Pakistan in recently concluded the T20 World Cup finals and will be eyeing to dominate in the long format too.
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem goes under the knife ...10:48 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG, 1st Test: Pakistan trails by 123 runs with three wickets in ...10:21 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Six dead after coal mine blast in Balochistan’s Harnai09:32 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
- ‘Gen Bajwa played double game’, says Imran Khan as he now regrets ...09:06 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:32 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
- #Aaobaatkarein - Pakistani celebrities spread awareness on World AIDS ...11:41 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- 'Mastermind' of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder detained in USA07:56 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Armeena Khan claps back at haters trolling her for her maternity ...09:22 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022