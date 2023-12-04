Imran Khan, Qureshi's open trial in cipher case resumes today at Adiala Jail

LAHORE – The open trial of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi resumed on Monday at Adiala Jail in Cipher case.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain will conduct the open court hearing as former PTI chief was indicted over leaking state secrets.

Former cricket star is charged with leaking cipher between Washington and Islamabad that the outspoken politician linked to his ousted from premiership.

Last week, a Special Court conducted cipher case hearing at Adiala Jail where prosecutor Shah Khawar, Advocate Zulgarnain Abbas Naqvi, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi, and FIA’s lega team appeared before the court.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain pointed out a problem with his production order and that he would give the next date. He remarked that justice would not only be done but it would also be seen to be done.

Previously, the government issued a notification directing authorities to hold open trial of Mr Khan inside Adiala jail over security threats. Earlier, Islamabad High Court ruled that Khan's trial in jail was illegal and ordered a retrial in open court.

Khan, 71, was held in early August, and is facing over 150 cases. He and his second in line were indicted in the cipher case, both pleaded not guilty.

More to follow...