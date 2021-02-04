PAKvSA: Green Shirts win toss, bat against Proteas in second Test
09:37 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Pakistan leads the two-Test series 1-0 beating South Africa by seven wickets in the first cricket test played in Karachi last week.

The two teams are also scheduled to play three Day and Night matches of the T20 series at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on the 11th, 13th, and 14th of next month. 

Team Pakistan

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Team South Africa

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain, wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla.

