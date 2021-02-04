PAKvSA: Green Shirts win toss, bat against Proteas in second Test
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
Pakistan leads the two-Test series 1-0 beating South Africa by seven wickets in the first cricket test played in Karachi last week.
The two teams are also scheduled to play three Day and Night matches of the T20 series at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on the 11th, 13th, and 14th of next month.
Welcome to Pakistan – South Africa T20 squad ... 01:38 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – Proteas T20 squad has arrived in Lahore on Wednesday for three-match series against Green ...
Team Pakistan
Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.
Team South Africa
Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain, wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla.
- Chinese Covid-19 vaccine not suitable for senior citizens, pregnant ...11:15 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Five KP cops suspended, booked for beating up women in Swat (VIDEO)10:41 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Israeli army razes Palestinian Bedouin village for second time in ...10:10 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
- PAKvSA: Green Shirts win toss, bat against Proteas in second Test09:37 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan reports 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths09:27 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
-
- Amanda Cerny gives witty response to those mocking her for backing ...05:10 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- A beautiful journey! Iqra Aziz pens a note for the cast-crew of Khuda ...04:01 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
-
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021