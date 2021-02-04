Two troops martyred, 4 terrorists killed in North Waziristan

12:02 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Two troops were martyred while four terrorists were killed during exchange of fire in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, said ISPR on Wednesday.

Security Forces observed presence of terrorists in a compound in Mir Ali. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire.

During intense exchange of fire, 4 terrorists were killed. These terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces and IED explosions.

During the conduct of operation, Naib Subedar Amin Ullah age 42 years resident of Chitral and sepoy Sher Zamin age 24 years resident of Landi Kotal embraced shahadat while 4 soldiers got injured.

