PSL 7: Karachi Kings win toss, opt to field first against Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI – Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition being played at the National Stadium Karachi on Friday. The match will start at 7:30 p.m.

Kings will be under extreme pressure following three consecutive losses, and a huge blow after Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out of the ongoing PSL due to injuries.

Mohammad Amir, who was nursing a side strain for the past week or so, has aggravated his back injury during rehabilitation and will no longer be available to participate in the remainder of the PSL 7, a statement from the franchise said on Thursday.

Following a seven-wicket defeat to Multan Sultans in their opener, the Kings were thrashed by Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets and beaten by Lahore Qalandars by six wickets.

The Kings' players have been working out hard on the practise field and in the gym over the last few days.

Meanwhile, Zalmi will continue to strive for improvement. Not only do Zalmi need to improve their fielding, but they are also falling short of expectations in both batting and bowling.

After defeating Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in their opener, Islamabad United defeated Zalmi by nine wickets and Lahore Qalandars by 29 runs. Yes, they have reintroduced their opening duo of Kamran Akmal and Hazratullah Zazai following their recovery from COVID.

Hussain Talat looked a little out of form against Lahore, but he is a superb all-rounder who has already delivered an outstanding knock in this tournament. Haider Ali also demonstrated his form on Wednesday, with some fine strokes before falling on 49.

Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza will be in charge of the match's supervision, while Iftikhar Ahmed will be the match referee.