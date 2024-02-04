Search

Bilawal asks PPP workers to thwart vote rigging attempts on Feb 8

12:25 AM | 4 Feb, 2024
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
MIRPURKHAS – Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has asked his party workers to thwart any attempt to rig the February 8 general elections and not leave polling stations without collecting Form-45.

Addressing a rally at Mirpurkhas’ Gama Stadium on Saturday, Bilawal said that masses would reject the parties that were fooling the people and indulging in politics of violence and hatred.

Earlier, Bilawal addressed a public gat­hering in the Chac­hro area of Tharparkar district where he suggested preparing a code of conduct and rule of games after elections to keep politics from turning into a personal enmity.

The PPP leader said a system should be evolved where everyone could contest elections and not point fingers at others after the exercise.

“We want all the parties to unite after the elections to form a political alliance and work together for the welfare of people.”

He pledged to bury the politics of hatred and division forever.

Bilawal criticised PML-N’s focus on “specific areas within one province” and stated that the party’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif, was not campaigning in Sindh because he didn’t make any contributions to the province’s development.

He added that an individual who is seeking a fourth term as prime minister is “lying” about the Thar coal project. “Who built the Thar coal project?” he asked the crowd, which replied, “Benazir, Benazir….”

He said the project was planned to benefit the people of Tharparkar and announced plans to lay a track from Karachi for quality and low-cost travel facilities to the people of the desert district. He claimed that he is the only politician seeking votes from people, while others are “looking left and right”.

The PPP leader also criticised his other rivals, the Grand Democratic Alliance, saying their candidates are contesting elections in Sindh but are facilitating the PML-N.

About his other rival, the Jamaat-i-Islami, the PPP leader said they were “waiting for a dictator like Ziaul Haq” to regain power. He added that supporting the former dictator was the party’s mistake, and “people have not forgiven it till now”.

According to a press release by the Bilawal House Media Cell, the PPP chairman expressed gratitude to the people of Chachro and Tharparkar, stating that they had already given their verdict before Feb 8.

He identified inflation, poverty, and unemployment as the three biggest problems and presented the solutions given by the PPP in its election manifesto.

The former foreign minister promised to establish at least one university in each district and improve the public health system with free treatment facilities similar to NICVD, SIUT, and Gambat Medical Institute.

The PPP chairman also vowed not to allow anyone to damage Karoonjhar Hills and warned to cut the hands of those attempting to extract the granite stone from the area.

He appealed to the people of Tharparkar to vote for his “nai soch” on February 8 and support PPP candidates Dr Mahesh Malani, Arbab Lutfullah, Ameer Ali Shah Jilani, Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Qasim Siraj Soomro and Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilalani.

The candidates also took an oath to serve people without discrimination after winning the elections.

