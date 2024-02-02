Search

Sports

Punjab Polo Cup 2024: Diamond/Master qualify for main final

Web Desk
11:16 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
Punjab Polo Cup 2024: Diamond/Master qualify for main final

BoP 95th Punjab Polo Cup 2024: Diamond/Master Paints qualify for main final 

LAHORE – Diamond/Master and FG Polo qualified for the main final of the Bank of Punjab (BoP) 95th Punjab Polo Cup 2024 after winning their respective matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday. 

The competition heated up on its fourth day, drawing a large crowd of enthusiastic spectators and families who were treated to a display of top-tier polo. Diamond Paints/Master Paints clinched a nail-biting victory against DS Polo with a close score of 8-7 in the day's opening match.  

Benefiting from a two-goal handicap, Diamond Paints/Master Paints saw Amirreza Behboudi leading the charge with an impressive tally of four goals, complemented by Raja Jalal Arsalan and Raja Temur Nadeem, who contributed one goal each. DS Polo's challenge was spearheaded by Max Charlton, who dominated their scoring with six goals, and Ahmed Ali Tiwana, who added one goal to their effort. 

Diamond Paints/Master Paints entered the match with a two-goal handicap advantage, quickly capitalizing on it despite DS Polo's opening move, a successful 30-yard penalty, narrowing the gap to 2-1. Responding swiftly, Diamond/Master Paints extended their lead with a field goal, making it 3-1. However, just before the first chukker concluded, DS Polo managed to score another goal, bringing the score to a close 3-2. 

Kicking off the second chukker, Diamond/Master Paints widened their advantage with another field goal, pushing the score to 4-2. DS Polo, shifting gears, intensified their offensive, netting three consecutive goals to edge ahead with a slender 5-4 lead.  

Nonetheless, Diamond/Master Paints dominated the third chukker, launching three successive goals to reclaim their lead at 7-5. Despite DS Polo's valiant efforts for a comeback, managing to equalize with two goals, Diamond/Master Paints secured the match with a final goal, culminating in a tight 8-7 victory. 

The excitement continued as FG Polo secured their spot in the final by overcoming BN Polo with a score of 10-8 in a gripping match. FG Polo showcased their prowess by establishing a lead of 6-3 in the initial four chukkers earlier and yesterday, they maintained their dominance throughout the last four chukkers to secure their victory. 

The results also set the stage for a compelling subsidiary final, featuring DS Polo and BN Polo. As the tournament approaches its climax, polo enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the showdowns that will determine the champions of one of the sport's most prestigious events.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

03:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Where and how can I book HBL PSL 2024 pre-tickets?

01:24 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Davis Cup: India advance to World Group I after beating Pakistan 3-0

09:48 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five runs to qualify for U19 World Cup ...

11:59 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat Ireland in ICC Under-19 World Cup

12:23 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Indian team arrives in Pakistan for Davis Cup tie

09:40 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 10 wickets to finish unbeaten at first ...

Sports

07:46 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Ali Zafar and Aima Baig team up for PSL 9 anthem

08:32 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam hosts Twitter Spaces session to interact with fans

11:16 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates 1st Nikkah anniversary, calls Ansha ...

06:14 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

‘When are you getting married,’ Rizwan asks Babar Azam

02:40 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

National athletes compete at Nayza Armwrestling Championship Season 2

03:47 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Junior National Tennis Championship: Bilal, Abubakar, Omer win titles

Advertisement

Latest

05:31 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Dekhte Jao Kamate Jao Iss Baar HBL PSL 2024 Pe Bhi

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 4 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 4, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.73 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:38 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 4, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: