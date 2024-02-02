Punjab Polo Cup 2024: Diamond/Master qualify for main final

BoP 95th Punjab Polo Cup 2024: Diamond/Master Paints qualify for main final

LAHORE – Diamond/Master and FG Polo qualified for the main final of the Bank of Punjab (BoP) 95th Punjab Polo Cup 2024 after winning their respective matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

The competition heated up on its fourth day, drawing a large crowd of enthusiastic spectators and families who were treated to a display of top-tier polo. Diamond Paints/Master Paints clinched a nail-biting victory against DS Polo with a close score of 8-7 in the day's opening match.

Benefiting from a two-goal handicap, Diamond Paints/Master Paints saw Amirreza Behboudi leading the charge with an impressive tally of four goals, complemented by Raja Jalal Arsalan and Raja Temur Nadeem, who contributed one goal each. DS Polo's challenge was spearheaded by Max Charlton, who dominated their scoring with six goals, and Ahmed Ali Tiwana, who added one goal to their effort.

Diamond Paints/Master Paints entered the match with a two-goal handicap advantage, quickly capitalizing on it despite DS Polo's opening move, a successful 30-yard penalty, narrowing the gap to 2-1. Responding swiftly, Diamond/Master Paints extended their lead with a field goal, making it 3-1. However, just before the first chukker concluded, DS Polo managed to score another goal, bringing the score to a close 3-2.

Kicking off the second chukker, Diamond/Master Paints widened their advantage with another field goal, pushing the score to 4-2. DS Polo, shifting gears, intensified their offensive, netting three consecutive goals to edge ahead with a slender 5-4 lead.

Nonetheless, Diamond/Master Paints dominated the third chukker, launching three successive goals to reclaim their lead at 7-5. Despite DS Polo's valiant efforts for a comeback, managing to equalize with two goals, Diamond/Master Paints secured the match with a final goal, culminating in a tight 8-7 victory.

The excitement continued as FG Polo secured their spot in the final by overcoming BN Polo with a score of 10-8 in a gripping match. FG Polo showcased their prowess by establishing a lead of 6-3 in the initial four chukkers earlier and yesterday, they maintained their dominance throughout the last four chukkers to secure their victory.

The results also set the stage for a compelling subsidiary final, featuring DS Polo and BN Polo. As the tournament approaches its climax, polo enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the showdowns that will determine the champions of one of the sport's most prestigious events.