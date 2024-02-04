WATCH — Sana Shoaib Malik looks gorgeous in latest video

Pakistani entertainment industry's gorgeous actress, Sana Javed aka Sana Shoaib Malik, is taking the internet by storm, many credits to her surprising wedding to Shoaib Malik and also for her ethereal beauty.

Javed is an acclaimed actor in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with many successful drama series including Shehr-e-Zaat, Ruswai, Dunk, Khaani, Pyarey Afzal, Romeo Weds Heer, and multiple accolades under her belt.

Taking to the picture-sharing application, a Pakistani celebrity hair stylist showed off the Maana Ka Gharana star's luscious black hair and her infectious smile. The Aitraaz actress looked chic in a green co-ord set and posed for the camera.

The Zara Yaad Kar star has made many headlines recently and was in the limelight for tying the knot with Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani cricketer.

Post wedding announcement and shenanigans, the Khaani famed actress took to Instagram and changed her name in honour of her husband and to mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Javed changed her name on Instagram to Sana Shoaib Malik which was formerly Sana Javed.

This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010.

Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple formally divorced.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.

On the acting front, Javed was recently seen in I Love You Zara, Ruswai, Dunk, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Kaala Doriya, and Sukoon. She will next be seen in Mohabbat Ek Saza.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/29-Jan-2024/sana-shoaib-malik-stuns-in-dress-by-sania