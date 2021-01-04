Alibaba founder Jack Ma missing after criticising China: reports

A slew of speculations about missing of Chinese billionaire, founder of Alibaba Jack Ma are stemming as it was noticed that the business tycoon made no public appearance for two months.

According to a news report published in the UK’s The Telegraph, Ma was scheduled to attend the final episode of his own talent show, ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’, as a judge but he did not come due to what his spokespersons said conflict of schedule. Furthermore, his photograph was also removed from the show.

The one of the China’s wealthiest persons has reportedly engaged in conflict with ruling Community Party government after his controversial speech in Shangahi in October when he criticised country’s regulation system and banking system. He said that systems are old one and these are needed to be revamped for the next generation and old people.

Reports claimed that the Chinese government took the billionaire’s viewed Ma's criticism as an attack on government and since them his Ant Group is under scrutiny.

Moreover, the Wall Street Journal reported that Beijing rebuked the Alibaba owner and suspended the massive $37billion initial public offering of his Ant Group on the direct order of President Xi Jinping in November 2020.

The Chinese government has also ordered Ant Group to scale back its business activities.