Fazlur Rehman terms PDM’s anti-government drive ‘jihad’

12:02 AM | 4 Jan, 2021
BAHAWALPUR – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday termed Opposition's ongoing drive against Prime Minister Imran Khan "jihad", and withdrawing from it will be a "major sin".

He was addressing a rally at Bahawalpur's Seraiki Chowk. Fazl said that such a grand rally shows public did not trust the PTI government anymore. 

The PDM chief said that the movement has been launched for the noble cause of democracy. 

He also dismissed the rumours of crack within the PTI, adding that the government was waiting for the PDM to fall prey of conflict during January 1 meeting. 

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said that public has taken stand to get their rights. She reiterated that the Imran Khan-led government will have to go home. 

