Fazlur Rehman terms PDM’s anti-government drive ‘jihad’
Share
BAHAWALPUR – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday termed Opposition's ongoing drive against Prime Minister Imran Khan "jihad", and withdrawing from it will be a "major sin".
He was addressing a rally at Bahawalpur's Seraiki Chowk. Fazl said that such a grand rally shows public did not trust the PTI government anymore.
The PDM chief said that the movement has been launched for the noble cause of democracy.
He also dismissed the rumours of crack within the PTI, adding that the government was waiting for the PDM to fall prey of conflict during January 1 meeting.
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said that public has taken stand to get their rights. She reiterated that the Imran Khan-led government will have to go home.
- Fazlur Rehman terms PDM’s anti-government drive ‘jihad’12:02 AM | 4 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 — Smart lockdown imposed areas of Lahore, Gujranwala11:38 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
- TikToker couple arrested for making videos in police uniform10:26 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
-
- Team Pakistan spends time with Christchurch attack victim families ...09:47 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan cancels $1m deal with Pakistan's Kashif ...08:34 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
- Imran Khan shares throwback picture from famous Pepsi commercial of 8908:14 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
- Nadia Khan marries retired fighter pilot (VIDEO)05:25 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020