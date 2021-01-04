Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 January 2021
01:54 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 January 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs114,300 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,994 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs.89,828 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.104,775 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Karachi PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Islamabad PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Peshawar PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Quetta PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Sialkot PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Attock PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Gujranwala PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Jehlum PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Multan PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Bahawalpur PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Gujrat PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Nawabshah PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Chakwal PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Hyderabad PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Nowshehra PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Sargodha PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Faisalabad PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638
Mirpur PKR 114,300 PKR 1,638

