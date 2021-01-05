Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 January 2021
Web Desk
09:11 AM | 5 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 January 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs115,600 on Tuesday after the price of the yellow metal surged by Rs1,300 a day prior. 

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 99,108 at the opening of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs.90,850 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs.105,967.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Karachi PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Islamabad PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Peshawar PKR 115,600 PKR1,400
Quetta PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Sialkot PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Attock PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Gujranwala PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Jehlum PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Multan PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Bahawalpur PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Gujrat PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Nawabshah PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Chakwal PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Hyderabad PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Nowshehra PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Sargodha PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Faisalabad PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400
Mirpur PKR 115,600 PKR 1,400

