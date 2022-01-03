New star-studded TV drama 'Badshah Begum' to air soon

A new star-studded drama, Badshah Begum, is all set to go on air soon.

Starring actors like Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Zara Noor Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz, the drama will air on HUM TV and is a project of Momina Duraid Productions.

Shedding light on the drama, Hussain said, "Yes the drama has Farhan, Ali, Zara Noor Abbas and many other people who are brilliant actors. [The drama] has been written by Saji Gul."

Gul is a prominent name who has written dramas such as O Rangreza (2017) starring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan.

Hussain said, "It is a very different drama and my character in particular is quite different from other [characters]."

Hussain however didn't reveal too much story at this point, nor did his co-star Abbas. She did, however, share when viewers will learn more about the upcoming drama. "Hopefully by the end of January you guys will see the teasers," she said. "Hope you guys like it."

Abbas was all praise for the cast of Badshah Begum. "There are so many amazing people [in the drama] and the cast is really huge and everybody is extremely talented," she said.

Badshah Begum was originally a film which became a television series project later on.