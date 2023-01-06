Search

Indian man who urinated on passenger woman on board Air India flight loses his job

Source: Air India/Facebook

NEW DELHI – A drunk Indian man, who flashed himself and urinated on a passenger woman in Air India flight, was fired by his company on Friday.

According to the media reports, American financial services giant Wells Fargo sacked Shankar Mishra, Vice-President of its Indian subsidiary, after he was found to have urinated on a woman in her 70s on board an Air India aircraft from New York to New Delhi.

The incident occurred back in November 2022. However, action comes two months later, as the woman sent a letter to a senior official of the airline.

The Indian flag carrier reportedly filed a case and recommended putting the man on the no-fly list for the incident.

It was reported that the intoxicated passenger exposed himself and urinated on an elderly woman who was sitting in the aisle seat.

The woman first informed the cabin crew, but they did not detain the disruptive passenger who, according to the complainant, unzipped his pants and relieved himself.

Sharing her ordeal, the woman said her clothes and bag were completely soaked in urine after which the air hostess took her to the toilet where she cleaned herself.

After waiting for nearly half an hour in the lavatory, she was then given the narrow crew seat and mentioned that she changed into a dress provided by crew members.

The Indian aviation regulator has taken notice and sought a report of the incident from the airline.

‘Love is in the Air’ - Pakistani couple caught kissing onboard Karachi-Islamabad flight (VIDEO)

