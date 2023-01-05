Mahira Khan's latest video sets temperature soaring

Lollywood's reigning queen Mahira Khan is back in town, making headlines for her being the trendsetter she is.

The 38-year-old actress, who is considered a fashion icon not only in Pakistan but also in India, has a massive number of followers who she treats often with her breathtaking beauty and scintillating pictures.

The Humsafar famed actress, who carved a niche in the Pakistani drama industry and then debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan, is often seen sharing sneak peeks from her professional and private life that leave netizens in awe.

With tons of stunning pictures, the Sadqay Tumhare diva is stealing the attention once again, this time in a desi outfit radiating old Bollywood style.

Clad in a salmon pink sari with floral borders paired with silver bangles, anklets and jhumkas, the Raees diva complemented the look with minimal makeup flashing her million-dollar smile. The Bin Roye star was captured posing with 'Meena Kumari', an autobiographical book on the actress by the same name by Vinod Mehta.

Social media users were in awe of Khan exuding elegance in her latest post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

On the work front, Khan is currently basking in the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt. She will next be seen in Neelofar.