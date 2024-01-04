Free platforms for Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming

Pakistan, in hope for a single victory, lost all wickets at 313 in the final Test with the hosts in a commanding position at Sydney Cricket Ground.

On the first day of the final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, and Agha Salman displayed A-game to help South Asian side make comeback into the game.

When will the Australia vs Pakistan, third Test match be played?

Pakistan vs Australia test match will be played from 3rd January to 7th January 2024.

Where will the Australia vs Pakistan, third Test match be played?

Pakistan vs Australia third test match is being playd at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time will the Australia vs Pakistan, third Test match start?

Day 2 Pakistan vs Australia test match will start at 4:30am Pakistan Standard Time.

How to live stream Australia vs Pakistan, third Test match?

Pakistan vs Australia test match can viewed on TapMad and Tamasha app for free.