Iffat Omar calls Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar 'bitter' and 'shallow'

10:30 PM | 4 Jan, 2024
Iffat Omar calls Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar 'bitter' and 'shallow'
Iffat Omar, a bold and captivating personality, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for several years. 

Known for her undeniable talent and charismatic presence, she has left an indelible mark on the industry, making a name for herself as a model and actress. Additionally, she has showcased her versatility as a host, captivating the audience with her engaging personality. Her acting prowess is equally commendable, as she has delivered memorable performances in various notable projects throughout her career.

Currently, on a hiatus from acting, Omar remains a vocal celebrity, actively engaging in discussions on various political and social issues. A staunch advocate for feminism, she has garnered immense admiration from her fans for her strong stance on pertinent social matters.

Recently, she made headlines when she appeared on a show and addressed Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar. Despite expressing her initial reluctance to discuss him, she went on to openly challenge him. Iffat Omar clarified that she refrained from praising Qamar's write-ups to avoid glorifying him, citing her disapproval of his derogatory remarks, particularly towards women, on national television.

In a widely circulated social media video, the diva known for her indifference expressed her strong disapproval of Qamar. In an exclusive interview with Suno News HD, she characterized him as a "bitter man" and a "shallow person." Condemning his derogatory language, she emphasized that her reaction would be equally forceful if such comments were directed at a man. Challenging him directly, she called on Qamar to substantiate his allegations, especially the act of labelling her a "Do Number Aurat" (a corrupt woman).

The video sparked mixed responses from fans, with Team Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar supporting him while others rallied behind Omar. Social media platforms have become a battleground for differing opinions, with some defending Qamar and others criticizing her.

