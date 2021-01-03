1.3 mn doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine to reach Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – At least 1.3 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine will reach Pakistan today, local media reported.

Reports quoting sources in the Ministry of Health said that 2 million more doses each of Sinovac and Sinopharm will arrive in the South Asian country on Monday and Tuesday.

Last month, a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-6852 airlifted two million doses of Sinovac vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport.

Pakistan’s nerve center on the novel disease had earlier revised the guidelines for two-dose Chinese vaccines, increasing the gap between the doses to six weeks. The double dose SinoVac and Sinopharm vaccines were initially administered with a four-week gap which has now been increased to six weeks.

Pakistan has launched a nationwide vaccination drive with around a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China, starting with older people and frontline healthcare workers, in March this year.

As the country aimed to vaccinate 70 million by the end of this year, Pakistan received another consignment of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine donated by the United States.

The vaccines are being delivered to the Pakistani people in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF, and the Government of Pakistan, said the US Embassy in Islamabad in a statement.